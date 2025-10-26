Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 2,920 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $29,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.65. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.