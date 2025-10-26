Chilton Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,947,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,308,739,000 after buying an additional 403,923 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,647,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,656,000 after buying an additional 4,041,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sun Communities by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,514 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,294,000 after purchasing an additional 820,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,404,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,631,000 after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.6%

SUI opened at $124.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.22. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $138.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

