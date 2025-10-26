Prudent Man Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

