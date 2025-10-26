Topsail Wealth Management LLC Has $520,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Topsail Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $106.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,525,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

