Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases 5,510 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $79.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

