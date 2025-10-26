Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 105,810 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $54,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

