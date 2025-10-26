McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,487 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,574,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.