Atlatl Advisers LLC Acquires 10,254 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Atlatl Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

