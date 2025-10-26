QV Investors Inc. Has $60.21 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada makes up 5.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $60,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,971 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 31,812,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,220,000 after acquiring an additional 296,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,589 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 12,656,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,464,000 after acquiring an additional 420,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,431,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,927,000 after acquiring an additional 319,270 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $147.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.82. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.