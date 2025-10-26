23,868 Shares in Workiva Inc. $WK Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,868 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of WK stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.92 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.380 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

