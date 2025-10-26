CVA Family Office LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc $TT

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after buying an additional 241,910 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $425.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $416.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

