BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,353 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,994,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,751,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,753,000 after acquiring an additional 193,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

