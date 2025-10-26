Prudent Man Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

