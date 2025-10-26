GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

