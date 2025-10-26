Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

