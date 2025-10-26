Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 100 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Twilio were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.