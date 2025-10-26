Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $255.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $397,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

