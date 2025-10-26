Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 661,031 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 35,223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 538,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 537,164 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,080.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 435,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,026,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after buying an additional 311,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 804.2% in the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 194,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.