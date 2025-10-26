Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Holdings Decreased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,457 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $105,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

