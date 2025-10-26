Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

