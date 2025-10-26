Saybrook Capital NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $166.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

