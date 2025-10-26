Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $131.56 Million Stock Position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 182.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,159,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329,539 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $131,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

FLTR opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

