Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124,456 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,145,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,138,000 after buying an additional 141,129 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,337,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,544,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $22,117,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

