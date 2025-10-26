Optimum Investment Advisors Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 233,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.