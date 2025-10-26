New Hampshire Trust Has $377,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TFC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

