New Hampshire Trust Takes $326,000 Position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF $ACLC

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Separately, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Century Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get American Century Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ACLC opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $276.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.04. American Century Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (ACLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis/NYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.