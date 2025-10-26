Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,039,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $104,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $100.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

