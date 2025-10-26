University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock worth $27,706,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.27.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $155.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

