Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,986 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 288,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

