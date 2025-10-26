Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $849,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 181.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $617.10 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $618.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.61 and its 200-day moving average is $547.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.