Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the quarter. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 1.7% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.1731 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

