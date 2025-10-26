Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 38,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $29.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1465 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

