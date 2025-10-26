Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF $PFFD

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,115,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,540,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after buying an additional 367,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 953,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after buying an additional 224,650 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,960,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

