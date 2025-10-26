Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,921,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,033,000 after buying an additional 929,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

