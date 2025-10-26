Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,500 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,445 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 46,309.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,387 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The firm had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

