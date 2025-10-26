eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.