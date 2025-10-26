Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 26,022 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,322.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,269.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,544,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,194,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,803,000 after buying an additional 2,048,453 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,158,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,449 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

