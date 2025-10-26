NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $183.8720 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect NBT Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.54. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NBT Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In other news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,952.20. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBTB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

