Lakeland Financial (LKFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $69.1520 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $310,869.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,153.74. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,899.52. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,435 shares of company stock worth $497,769. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 383,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 307,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 152,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 52,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

