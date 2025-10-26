JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of JBS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Santander started coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JBS from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in JBS by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth $811,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in JBS by 15.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in JBS in the third quarter worth $206,000.

JBS stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71.

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

