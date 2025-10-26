JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives $19.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of JBS in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Santander started coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of JBS from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
JBS stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71.
JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
