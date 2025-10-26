Provident Financial (PROV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.40. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.43% of Provident Financial worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PROV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

