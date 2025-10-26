Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $1.0152 billion for the quarter. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 1.0%

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 328.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

