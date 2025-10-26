Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Advantage Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $8.12 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

