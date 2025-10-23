Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $271.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

