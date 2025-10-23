Cambridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,121 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Cambridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Cambridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,171,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,935,000 after purchasing an additional 88,609 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.