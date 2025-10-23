Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0%
QQQM stock opened at $249.26 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $252.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.78.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
