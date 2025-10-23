Ethic Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Ethic Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 707.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dover by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,677,000 after buying an additional 268,931 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.46. Dover Corporation has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.25.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

