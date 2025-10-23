iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

