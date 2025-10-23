Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.74.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $117.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $120.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.