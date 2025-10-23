OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Increases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $164.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock valued at $857,593. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

